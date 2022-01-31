Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $167.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

