Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cintas by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $386.31 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $317.46 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

