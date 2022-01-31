Caption Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)

Caption Management LLC cut its stake in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193,241 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ION Geophysical worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IO stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. ION Geophysical Co. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

