Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.60

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 192143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.81.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2781218 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

