Cat Token (CAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,582.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00286640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.