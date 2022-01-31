Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBIO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,941,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,531,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

