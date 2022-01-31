CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of CBTX worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CBTX by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CBTX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CBTX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CBTX by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $29.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $720.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

