Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 199,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

