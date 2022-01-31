Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 13.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s stock price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 7,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 350,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
