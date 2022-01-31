Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

