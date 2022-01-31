Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.