Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

CPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $808.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

