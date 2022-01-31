Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Century Communities worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

