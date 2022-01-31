Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceragon Networks stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

