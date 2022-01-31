Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.78.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
