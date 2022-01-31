Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 9.8%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s stock price fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 106,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 88,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28.

Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

