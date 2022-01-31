ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 130,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $635.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.69.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $1,655,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

