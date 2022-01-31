China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the December 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,458. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

