Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,490 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.25% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

