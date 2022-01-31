Chorus Aviation Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.23 million and a P/E ratio of -25.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.93.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

