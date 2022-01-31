Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $1.275-1.288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.
NYSE:CHD opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.38.
In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
