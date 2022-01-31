Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $1.275-1.288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

