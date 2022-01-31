Citigroup Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $221.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

