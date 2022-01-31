Citigroup Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 76.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 109.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CVCO stock opened at $261.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.39. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

