Citigroup Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

