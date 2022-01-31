Citigroup Lowers Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $55.98 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.