Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Short Interest Down 34.4% in January

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

