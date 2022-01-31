Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CLAS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.73. 4,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Class Acceleration has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

