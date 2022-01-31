Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $171.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $450.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

