Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $217.67 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

