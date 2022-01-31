Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,686.45 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,844.58 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,831.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,810.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

