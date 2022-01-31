Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,822 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after buying an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,991,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after buying an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $69.63 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10.

