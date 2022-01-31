Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,697 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 3.2% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $42,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9,104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 263,746 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 132,323 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 121,406 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $69.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

