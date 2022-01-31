Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

