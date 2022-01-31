Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.49 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.