Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $100.35 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

