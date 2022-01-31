Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Up 126.7% in January

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

