Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.05 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

