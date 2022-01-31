Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

