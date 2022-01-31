Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after buying an additional 1,362,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 1,356,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,670,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 745,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.62 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $983.11 million, a P/E ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

