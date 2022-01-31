Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 20,229 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mesa Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MESA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

