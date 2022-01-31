Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 34,191 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.57. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

