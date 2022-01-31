Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,735 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 52.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

