Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,320 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Gold Resource worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.54 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.