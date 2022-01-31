Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $208,000 Position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of PHX Minerals worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 203,772 shares of company stock valued at $499,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

