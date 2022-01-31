Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,816 shares of company stock worth $145,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

