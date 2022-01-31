Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,304 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.54 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.