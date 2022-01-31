Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.31

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.28, with a volume of 28272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.63.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emfo LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.