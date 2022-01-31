Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,358. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

