Contrasting Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mastercard and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 15 0 2.94 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $430.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 45.50% 116.88% 22.10% Future FinTech Group -265.39% -52.89% -47.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Future FinTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $15.30 billion 24.56 $6.41 billion $8.13 47.05 Future FinTech Group $370,000.00 127.84 $88.93 million N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Mastercard beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””. It is also engaged in development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.