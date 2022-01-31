Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NYSE GLW opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

