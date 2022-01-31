Corra.Finance Price Reaches $0.52 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $786,128.30 and $39,779.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.39 or 0.06931908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.38 or 0.99930240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.